Chester Zoo to host eggs-traordinary giant Easter Egg hunt

A Humboldt penguin

The 'Really Wild Egg Trail', running from Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 16, will see visitors on the hunt for six giant 3D eggs hidden among the zoo's 128 acres.

Elinor Trigg, customer development manager at Chester Zoo, said: “This Easter you can expect something a little different at Chester Zoo – an Easter Egg hunt with a twist.

"Visitors will explore a trail around the zoo, with a map specially designed by the team at National Geographic, which highlights where you can find six giant eggs belonging to animals that you might not expect."

The trial will provide an educational adventure aimed at youngsters, and access is free with zoo admission tickets or a membership.

Explorers who've successfully found all six eggs can head to the zoo’s gift shop to pick up a free Nat Geo kids magazine worth £4.99.

Elinor Trigg added: “From the largest lizard in the world to tiny invertebrates, this educational adventure will help to shine a spotlight on our world-leading breeding programmes that are helping to save some of the most endangered animals on the planet, while connecting children to the natural world.

“We’re home to more than 27,000 animals here at our charity zoo and the trail is a wonderful way to learn more about some incredible, endangered species and, at the same time, take part in some Easter Egg fun.”

For more information, visit chesterzoo.org/easter.