Severn Valley Railway and West Midlands Safari Park in the running for major Worcestershire tourism awards

West Midlands Safari Park, the Severn Valley Railway, Hopley's Family Camping in Bewdley, Lakeside Adventures in Hartlebury, Astley Vineyard in Stourport, Forest View Retreat Limited in Kidderminster and Forestry England have all been shortlisted for awards in the 2025/26 Visit Worcestershire Tourism Awards.

They are among 52 of Worcestershire’s leading tourism businesses to have been shortlisted for the county’s annual Tourism Awards, held in partnership with the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence to celebrate the county’s tourism industry.

All shortlisted business now progress to the next stage of judging, which includes site visits by independent industry experts.

The Severn Valley Railway is up for an award as Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

As well as competing for local recognition, winners could go on to represent Worcestershire on the national stage at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

West Midlands Safari Park has been shortlisted in five different categories, including the Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award, the Business Events Venue of the Year for Safari Venues at West Midlands Safari Park, Experience of the Year for Wild Keeper Retreat Package at Safari Lodges, Large Visitor Attraction of the year and Worcestershire's Unsung Hero Award, with head of Wildlife Angela Potter up for the award.

Other awards include Hopley's Family Camping in Bewdley being shortlisted for Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year, while the Severn Valley Railway was shortlisted alongside the Safari Park for Large Visitor Attraction of the Year and Lakeside Adventures in Hartlebury is up for the New Tourism Business of the Year award and the Small Visitor Attraction of the Year award.

West Midlands Safari Park has been shortlisted in five categories

Elsewhere, Astley Vineyard in Stourport is up for the Regenerative Tourism Award, Forest View Retreat Limited in Kidderminster is up for the Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year award, Wyre Forest - Forestry England is also up for Small Visitor Attraction of the Year and Rachel Dutton, who is a volunteer at Hartlebury Castle Trust, is in the running for Worcestershire's Unsung Hero Award.

Councillor Alan Amos, cabinet member with responsibility for business and skills at Worcestershire Council, said: "Tourism in Worcestershire is thriving and from peaceful countryside escapes to bustling market towns, there is so much to explore and enjoy.

"These awards recognise the businesses that go above and beyond to create exceptional visitor experiences, and I am delighted to see so many showcasing the very best our county has to offer.”

Hopley’s Family Camping in Bewdley is among the shortlisted attractions

The Visit Worcestershire Tourism Awards have become a highlight of the local calendar, celebrating outstanding achievements across the county’s tourism sector, with the upcoming event marking the fifth annual ceremony, and this year, Acorns Children’s Hospice has been named as the official charity partner.

Winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony on Friday, March 20 2026, at the Three Counties Showground in Malvern.