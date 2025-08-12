The unusual Dutra tractor drawing admiring glances. Image by E A Bates

Sunday saw vintage enthusiasts descend on Boatside Farm for the Three Cocks Vintage Society annual steam and vintage rally.

There was something for everyone from vintage tractors, to cars, to motorcycles, to lorries and even a double decker bus.

The ring activities started with the president and founder member, Mrs Margaret James opening the 43rd rally.

A wide and varied display of steam engines proudly lined up in the ring - from 4 inch scale model of a Burrell engine of David-Paul Phillips to the comparatively massive showman’s Burrell engine called ‘the Philadelphia’, built in 1912, owned by Alistair Evans and sons of Bishops Castle.

New for this year was a prize for the best steam exhibit, the Mr Phillip Morgan perpetual memorial trophy, which was won by the 1925 Marshall compound tractor called ‘Moonraker’ owned by Cheshire visitor Arial West.

He was presented with the trophy by Tom Henderson and Andrew Sample.

Amongst the ring attractions were the display of axe racing by the Wye Valley Choppers with the excellent commentary of Eirwyn Williams.

Also there was a harvest display by club members led by Elwyn Davies showing the stages of haymaking with tedding out, rowing up and baling with period 1970’s Massey Ferguson tractors of a 168 and 165 with New Holland baler and PZ Haybob respectively.

In the tractor section, there was the featured marque of County tractors, once built in later years in Knighton. Anthony Stokes had his restored 1965 654 Super 4, while local S J Jones drove a 1124. Local authority on the make, New Radnor’s Martyn Nicholls with 4 of his County’s on display.

He had his two 974’s with consecutive registration numbers, a 1174 and 1164, he had a slight headache to find enough drivers for the parade around the ring.

Not to be out done, Mark Simmonds who was running the International Harvester club stand got some International owners to parade, Mark with his Breconshire registered B250, Rob Gore had his B275 whilst West Walian Chris Nicholson had his 1955 BW6 and Peter Thomas Bayliss had his 276 complete with two furrow plough.

In the mixed make tractors, local joiner Colin Lewis had his very unusual vaporising diesel French built Austin tractor, some stand out tractors were Llandrindod Wells’ Mike Chandler with his sparkling Fordson Dexta. Hundred House’s Mervyn Price with an immaculate 10/42 Nuffield, whilst Dai Thomas had his pristine E27N Fordson.

David Pritchard had a restored Zetor 3045 whilst Mark Pritchard had his original Radnorshire registered standard Fordson.

As well as David’s Zetor, there were more eastern European tractors in the static display with a Hungarian manufactured Dutra and an aptly named Belarus tractor (made in that country) of Wilner Evans of Talgarth.

The commercial and military sections had a wide range of exhibits from the almost tiny Ford Thames 300E maroon van of Dave Prosser to the huge in comparison AEC Renown double decker bus of Maureen Jenkins.

Ian Quarry had his unusual Belgium made Minerva Landrover which was made under licence for the Belgium army. Robert Jones had his ex-army Leyland Martian 6x6 heavy recovery truck, while Dave Whittall had his Albion Chieftain with a tarpaulin sheeted load.

There were a number of American army jeeps some owners had gone the full hog and were kitted out in full USA army uniform. John Woolley had his 1942 White Scout Car, the armoured vehicle was complete with tow rope and jerry cans and shovels.

Local haulier Mervyn Thomas had his TK Bedford which was in the colours of old Knighton haulage company Roberts Transport complete with period load of a Fergie.

Colin Richards had his Morris Cowley pickup sign written with Jeff Mallock Fellmonger from the original TV series of ‘All creatures great and small’.

Another once common commercial was the Ford Transit pickup of Bobby-joe Clarke, which was apt as Ford had just celebrated 60 years of manufacturing the transit.

The parade of cars was led into the ring by a stately 1951 Bentley, but there was a strong sportscar theme with Andrew Roberts’ 1972 E-type Jaguar, a MG Midget in rally trim, the classic lines of a Italian interloper of a Lancia Aurelia B24 Spyder convertible, to the iconic ‘back to the future’ car the 1981 Delorean with its gull winged doors of Brian Morgan.

H J E Griffiths had his 1937 Austin big seven saloon with forward opening windscreen to provide air conditioning while David Laviers had his Austin Seven open road tourer.

Wendy Wozencroft had her 1970 Morris 1000 traveller, Robert Poyner had his 1968 Riley Elf based on a traditional Austin mini.

Amongst the wide range of motorcycles on show was the section leader, Malcolm Webster’s 1929 Sunbeam M90 racer to the 1939 Francis Barnett Powerbike of Rex Moorey.

There was a strong showing of Japanese motorcycles with Warren Slater had his Honda CB900F, Glyn Price had his Kawasaki Z complete with sidecar.

In the offroad category there was a Yamaha TY175 trials bike from 1976 and a rare Italian Romeo Scorpian 50cc trail bike.

There was a Mod flavour with Glynne Woolbridge’s 1959 Lambretta LI150 scooter adorned with an abundance of mirrors.

The Society wish to thank the landowners of the Bamford family, the Williams family, the Lloyd family and Jenkins family and all the local sponsors and businesses that have supported the rally.

Plans are underway for next year’s event on August 9 2026.