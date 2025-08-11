Santa’s Winter Wonderland returns - bigger, brighter and snowier than ever before!

Tamworth, UK – The West Midlands’ iconic Santa’s Winter Wonderland returns to SnowDome for its 20th spectacular year, opening 15th November 2025 – 3rd January 2026, promising more festive cheer, snow, sparkles than ever before!

Families across the UK can once again enjoy real snow, a brand-new mini pantomime, live animals, and debut of SledEx HQ, a magical behind-the-scenes peek into Santa’s magical postal headquarters.

Experience Real Snow Like Never Before

Photo caption: Young girl and her family within the snow at Santa’s Winter Wonderland at the SnowDome.

Begin your adventure along Santa’s snow trail, complete with real Christmas trees and over 1,200 tonnes of real snow – more than enough to build a million snowmen - and 4,500 metres of twinkling tree lights, bright enough to guide Santa’s sleigh!

Kids can zoom down the Summit Slide, enjoy two mini slides, and take part in epic family snowball fights – with 2.5 million snowballs thrown each year, there’s no shortage of frosty fun.

All-New Pantomime – Beauty and the Beast

It’s time to take your seats and settle in for a spectacular new show. This year, guests will be treated to a professionally produced mini pantomime of Beauty and the Beast, featuring Santa himself!

In this magical 25-minute performance — just the right length for young children — you’ll join Belle, Santa, and a cast of lovable characters on a charming adventure filled with music, laughter, and festive spirit. Expect plenty of audience participation, dazzling costumes, and heartfelt moments.

NEW for 2025: SledEx HQ

Step inside the North Pole and uncover how the magic really happens! This immersive new walkthrough attraction takes families through Santa’s postal headquarters – complete with talking post boxes, magical machinery and a festive letter-writing station.

So far, 500,000 letters to Santa have been delivered straight to the North Pole by eager little hands. Will yours be next?

Photo Caption - Santa in the Christmas mini pantomime.

Santa’s Christmas Village

Visit Santa’s Christmas Village to meet and feed friendly alpacas, piglets, goats and rabbits – a gentle moment of calm amid the snowstorm of excitement.

Climb aboard the classic carousel and take a ride with our trusty horses – who’ve galloped over 17,000 miles, enough to circle the North Pole twice! Try festive carnival-style games, snap family photos and soak in the festive atmosphere.

Cosy Treats at Aspens Bar & Kitchen

After the fun, relax in Aspen’s Bar & Kitchen, a woodland lodge serving up Alpine-inspired meals, or stop by The Lifthouse Coffee Co for a warm-up with artisan coffee, festive bakes and one of 288,000 cups of hot chocolate already sipped by happy visitors!

Book Early

Offering families incredible value for money, tickets start at £20 for access to all three festive experiences in one – including real snow play, panto and access to Santa’s Christmas village.

Availability is limited, so booking as soon as possible is recommended.

SnowDome Director, Isabelle Chadbourne commented: “We’re absolutely delighted to bring Santa’s Winter Wonderland back for its 20th year. With our new SledEx HQ, expanded layout and continued focus on immersive fun, families are in for an unforgettable experience. It’s a joy to see so many return year after year – and we cannot wait to welcome new visitors to the magic!”

Make this Christmas one to remember at Santa’s Winter Wonderland — a festive tradition filled with real snow, real joy, and real magic.

For more information and to book tickets, visit: snowdome.co.uk/santa-s-winter-wonderland