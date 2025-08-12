The team was dispatched to Pistyll Rhaeadr, one of the region’s most popular beauty spots which has previously been visited by David Beckham, on Saturday (August 9) after the item was discovered.

Experts suspect it was an unexploded ordnance shell and removed it from the scene.

A bomb disposal squad was called to Pistyll Rhaeadr after a suspected bomb was found. Dyfed-Powys Police said it was believed to a be an unexploded ordnance shell and removed it from the site. Photo: Marcin Michałek

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to a car park near Pistyll Rhaeadr waterfalls following the discovery of a suspected unexploded ordnance shell.

“The area surrounding the item was secured and the Tan y Pistyll - Rhaedr road was closed until the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team removed the item.”

Pistyll Rhaeadr, located in the Berwyn mountains near the village of Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant, about 10 miles west of Oswestry, is Britain’s biggest single-drop waterfall at 240m.

David Beckham posted images on Instagram of his visit to the Pistyll Rhaeadr in 2017

It has soared in popularity with visitors in recent years, with young people flocking to pose in front of it for their Instagram feeds.

A huge influx in visitors during the Covid pandemic created traffic chaos around the site, prompting more police patrols and stricter parking regulations.