Snowdon litter pickers in action as volunteer scheme is relaunched

Snowdonia

The Caru Eryri: Care for Snowdonia scheme was set up last year due to an extraordinary amount of people visiting Snowdonia National Park in 2020.

The initiative was set up to help manage the visitor impact on the popular tourist site, with a team of volunteers coming together to support, give information to visitors and clean litter.

Now, the Caru Eryri scheme has launched again this year, with the first team of volunteers out and about across Snowdonia on the Easter Weekend.

Caru Eryri 2022 has started!



Teams of volunteers were out and about across Snowdonia over Easter weekend. pic.twitter.com/IpirltV9OT — Mantell Gwynedd (@MantellGwynedd) April 22, 2022

This year the scheme has been extended to include footpath maintenance work, alongside litter picking, providing information to visitors and more.

Llyn Cau & Cadair Idris

With a great number of visitors as well as harsh weather conditions, there is usually some form of maintenance work to be done to Snowdonia's paths.

Alongside the National Trust, the Snowdonia Society will be hosting footpath maintenance days on some of the most popular routes, for people to sign up to.

The scheme will run each weekend until the end of Summer, each Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with volunteer days running at various locations around the site.

Snowdonia Society is a conservation charity which has been working with volunteers, communities, businesses and organisations to help look after Snowdonia since 1967.

To sign up to the footpath maintenance event on Wednesday, April 27 from 9am to 3pm, visit snowdonia-society.org.uk/events