Blow the cobwebs away with wintry walks at striking sites

Aberydyfi boardwalk, photo Robin Goodlad

Mid Wales Tourism has a host of suggestions for those looking to blow the cobwebs away after Christmas.

And while urging visitors to keep an eye on the weather and the tides at the coast, they said winter visits can be a perfect way to discover the area.

One destination with the wow factor is the Red Kite centre at Bwlch Nant yr Arian, near Aberystwyth, alongside the A44.

A Red Kite, photo Janet Baxter

There are way-marked trails alongside the lake, activities for children, a cafe and shop and at 2pm every day during winter, feeding time for scores of the spectacular red kite birds of prey.

Ynyslas Visitor Centre and Dyfi National Nature Reserve give a chance to walk the sand dunes and see the migratory and overwintering birds along the winter.

The visitor centre and exhibition is open all winter.

Miniature donkey, Goose, in the Brecon Beacons.

A Good Day Out – a walk with a difference in the Brecon Beacons - gives visitors the chance to ramble with Maverick and Goose, half-brother miniature Mediterranean donkeys.

They wear little panniers to carry a picnic and all walks are with small groups and each booking includes a donation to a good cause. A stay at the Trefeddian Hotel, or its Seascape self-catering, in Aberdyfi, should include a bracing walk along the golden sandy beach in front of the hotel for the chance to see grey seals, a petrified forest and curlews.

With winter naturally comes a bit more rain. And with the rain, comes wonderful waterfalls.

At the Dolgoch Falls there is chance to experience the thunderous sounds of the water as it cascades down the mountainside.

Pen y Garreg Island in the Elan Valley

People can put on their winter woollies and explore enchanting Ynysmaengwyn.

They can then meander through breathtaking and beautiful woodlands to the delightful River Dysynni.

Vistitors can also pass tumbled down remains of the once grand estate and the tranquil walled garden, which is always warm whatever the weather.

The 40-acre nature reserve at Denmark Farm in the foothills of the Cambrian Mountains is perfect for a wintery afternoon stroll.

With easy paths and trails meandering around the site, people can discover a wide range of stunning habitats and local wildlife. And winter walks in the Elan Valley are a great way to blow off the cobwebs and get some fresh air in the 70 square mile estate.

There are many walks and trails with a good mixture of lengths to cater for all, including nature trails and scenic walks.

Until January 4 families can enjoy a winter trail following Christmas trees and snowmen through Cnwch Woods.