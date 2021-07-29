Attraction visitors set to arrive 1950s style

By Deborah HardimanBridgnorthAttractionsPublished: Last Updated:

Visitors to an attraction near Bridgnorth will be arriving in style on a vintage double decker bus.

Severn Valley double decker
Severn Valley double decker

Dudmaston Hall, a National Trust property, will be operating the service in partnership with Severn Valley Railway and Wyvern Omnibus. The vintage bus service will run on Tuesdays during August from Bridgnorth Station to the Shropshire hall.

The 1950s double decker will transport passengers who have booked as part of their steam railway journey and walk-on passengers if there are seats available.

The stable yard and clock tower at Dudmaston, Shropshire

Dudmaston's programming and partnerships officer Helen Neate said: “It’s great to offer such a stylish transport link between Dudmaston and Bridgnorth. I hope that passengers enjoy their time with us at Dudmaston and choose to explore our lovely local town, its shop and cafes after their return journey to the station.”

Tickets cost £5 per person. The driver will accept cash payment on the day from walk-on passengers.

Entry to Dudmaston Hall is free for National Trust members and under fives. There is a five per cent discount on admission prices for non-members who arrive on the vintage bus service.

For Severn Valley Railway timetables and tickets visit the website svr.co.uk and for the hall visit nationaltrust.org.uk/dudmaston

Attractions
Entertainment
Bridgnorth entertainment
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News