Telford zoo offers a wickedly wild Halloween experience

From Saturday, October 4 to Friday, October 31, visit Exotic Boo at the Exotic Zoo to wander through the haunted woods, pick your own pumpkin, and explore the various areas at the zoo, which include the rainforest zone, desert zone, nocturnal area, and farmyard. Exotic Zoo is open every day from 11am to 4pm, with all activities included in the ticket price (pumpkins are sold separately). Daytime events cannot be pre-booked.

From October 18 until the end of the month, there is Halloween fun every day for half term with pumpkin picking, a Creepy Crawly Cave, tarantula meet and greets, bush-tucker trials, and opportunities to capture family photos.

Exotic Zoo is home to lemurs. Picture: Exotic Zoo

Exotic Zoo is also launching its first evening experience with a Nighttime Spooktacular, where visitors can experience the zoo as darkness falls. Witches, vampires, and zombie characters will lurk in the haunted woods, where families can ‘trick or treat’. You can get up close and personal with insects in the Creepy Crawly Cave, holding tarantulas and other giant bugs, along with bush tucker trials such as edible bugs. Visit the Nocturnal House as their twilight animals wake up ready for a night of adventure. There will also be pumpkin carving, spooky crafts, and the Creepy Café. Night-time Spooktacular runs on four dates, October 25, 26, 30, and 31 from 5pm – 8pm. Tickets for this event must be purchased in advance.

Try holding a creepy crawly at the event. Picture: Exotic Zoo

Exotic Zoo’s unusual collection of animals includes meerkats, mongooses, owls, skunks, genets, otters, armadillos, tortoises, lemurs, Asian civet, Patagonian mara, a herd of pygmy goats, a miniature horse, pigs, chickens, goats, and many more.

Scott Adams, managing director at Exotic Zoo, said: “We are really excited to launch our new Halloween events, especially our first after-dark event! It’s a great opportunity to come and see the huge range of activities and animals we have here, with just the right amount of scare factor for families to enjoy spooky season.

“From October 4 until the end of the month, we’re open every day, so come and join us for some Halloween fun. Tickets are now live for our limited run of Night-time Spooktacular. Come and get some Exotic Boo at the Zoo this October!”

Visit the otters at Exotic Zoo. Picture: Exotic Zoo

Tickets for Exotic Boo at the Zoo are purchased on arrival. Night-time Spooktacular tickets must be purchased in advance at ticketsource.co.uk/exotic-zoo. Find out more about Exotic Zoo at exoticzoo.co.uk.