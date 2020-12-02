Shropshire's Land of Lost Content museum opens in December for first time

Ready to open Land of Lost Content museum, owner/curator Stella Mitchell

Visitors can marvel at tens of thousands of relics at the Land of Lost Content in Craven Arms, which is welcoming pre-booked guests until Christmas Eve.

The national museum of British popular culture is usually closed throughout December and January, but owner Stella Mitchell said her venue, like many other small businesses throughout Shropshire, needs the support of local communities and tourists in order to survive.

With 37 displays spread over four floors of the former 1888 Market Hall, the attraction offers everything that grandparents, parents and children may have once owned, used, played with and forgotten.

Stella, who launched the museum in 1991, said: "We're opening up throughout December, which we've never done before.

"We have been operating on a booking system so we thought we might as well do that throughout this month.

"It's hard to say if we'll be rushed off our feet but we're going to be optimistic.

"We usually say people are Christmas shopping throughout December and in January they have money, which is why we stay closed, but I think people will be looking for that something different to do this year."

For more information and to book a visit to the museum, contact Stella on 01588672419.