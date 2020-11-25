West Midland Safari Park to reopen drive-through safari in December

West Midland Safari Park head keeper Lisa Watkins checks in on one of the younger giraffe

The Bewdley-based attraction will open its safari drive-through only, from Saturday, December 5.

Tickets are now available for the weekend of December 5 and 6, and then Wednesday, December 9 to Friday, December 11. Tickets must be booked in advance.

It is hoped the walk-through areas of the park will be open on selected dates from December 12 – with tickets for later dates available from next week.

A spokesman for West Midland Safari Park said: "We are thrilled to announce that we will be partially back open from Saturday, December 5.

"Tickets are now live for our initial opening December 5 to 6, and December 9 to 11. We are opening the safari drive-through only on these dates. Booking is essential.

"We hope to open the walk-through areas as well on selected dates from December 12, and tickets will be available for these dates from next week. Keep an eye on our social pages and website for any updates.

"We can't wait to welcome everyone back again safely."

West Midland Safari Park has been closed since early November as part of the second national coronavirus lockdown.