Night of horror at Wellington Orbit
A feature length horror film shot at Shropshire locations is to be screened at the Orbit, the arts community centre in Wellington, with all proceeds going to support the centre.
Crucible of the Vampire was made by Wellington-based film production company Ghost Dog Films and was shot entirely in Shropshire in 2016.
The 97-minute feature, billed as a modern day Gothic vampire thriller, features among the cast Neil Morrissey, who has attracted legions of fans for his roles in a string of TV hits over the past 30 years.
The screening is at 7pm on October 28 – appropriately, just before Halloween.
