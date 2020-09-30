Night of horror at Wellington Orbit

Crucible of the Vampire was made by Wellington-based film production company Ghost Dog Films and was shot entirely in Shropshire in 2016.

The 97-minute feature, billed as a modern day Gothic vampire thriller, features among the cast Neil Morrissey, who has attracted legions of fans for his roles in a string of TV hits over the past 30 years.

The screening is at 7pm on October 28 – appropriately, just before Halloween.