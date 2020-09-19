Historic knights in call to arms for reenactments

Les Miles Des Marches, based in Shrewsbury, takes part in major events across the country.

The pandemic has seen those events cancelled but the group is keeping up with its socially-distanced training – spears and archery instead of swords and shields – so it is ready for when they get the go ahead.

Set up in 1991 the group’s membership has numbered up to 40, and business manager Martin Latham, said they were keen to take on new blood.

The group recreates battles from a broad period of history, ranging from Richard the Lionheart to the War of the Roses, including the Battle of Shrewsbury. Fittingly the group has a strong connection with Battlefield 1403 in Shrewsbury, where it stores equipment and currently carries out its training.

Mr Latham said: “After the complete write off of this season we are looking to build up the numbers.”

He said the activity was a great source of fun, particularly for those with an interest in the past.

He said: “If you are interested in history there is lots to learn, if you are interested in camping and weekends away with the family it is great fun.

“The battles are great fun too, it is like real live role playing with real weapons – it is all as authentic as we can get it. It is great way to meet people and you will make friends for life.”

The group has been part of major re-enactments across the country, as well as appearing on TV and in films, and Mr Latham said they were focussed on getting back to events as soon as possible.

He said: “We are trying to get back as quickly as we can, but the current legislation I am not sure how easy that will be.”

Anyone interested in joining the group can find out more at www.mdm-shrewsburylevy.co.uk/