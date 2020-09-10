Alton Towers set to host first Oktoberfest event

Ahead of the new family festival, set to be staged throughout September, more than 150,000 traditional Bratwurst sausages, 3,000 gallons of ice cream, over a quarter of a million traditional Belgian chocolates and 200,000 giant marshmallows are set to arrive at the resort.

As as well as the more traditional smoked Bratwurst, Currywurst in pretzel bread will also be served from a traditional Schwenkgrill. Giant toasted marshmallows, specialist coffees, flavoured hot chocolates and Gluhwein are also among the treats on offer.

The Oktoberfest event will run at Alton Towers each day from 3pm, between September 11 and October 4.

Simon Allen, entertainment manager at Alton Towers Resort, said: “Oktoberfest has grown a small folk festival in Munich to a hugely popular event that’s now celebrated around the world, including at some of our sister parks in Europe. It brings together a great mix of rollercoasters, live entertainment and fabulous food and drink, and we are thrilled to be hosting the event for the first time at Alton Towers in our 40th birthday year.

"Plans are well under way, including plenty of social distancing measures, and there’ll be so much for guests to enjoy. We can’t wait for Friday for the event to begin!”