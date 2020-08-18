Cadbury World marks 30th anniversary with birthday-themed chocolate creation

Produced by Dawn Jenks and Donna Oluban over two days, the creation weighs 10kg – the equivalent of 222 standard bars of Cadbury Dairy Milk.

Standing at 53cm tall, the present-themed sculpture features giant hand-crafted white chocolate numbers to celebrate the milestone anniversary, as well as chocolate recreations of the much-loved Cadbury characters, Freddo and the Caramel Bunny.

The attraction’s logo has also been hand-piped onto a solid milk chocolate plaque using melted white chocolate, which stands at the front of the creation.

Cadbury World’s chocolatiers also handmade more than 100 chocolate chuckle beans which sit on each side of the creation and were individually secured to the sweet tribute with melted milk chocolate, before a layer of gold lustre was added as a final celebratory flourish.

The creation is currently on display for guests to see throughout the summer holidays in Cadbury World’s Chocolate Making zone.

Having opened in August 1990, the Bournville-based tourist attraction welcomes over 600,000 visitors each year, and is home to 14 zones that showcase the history, making and magic of Cadbury.

Gerrard Baldwin, general manager since March 2003 and who’s worked at Cadbury World since the venue opened in 1990, commented: “There’s no better way for us to mark our milestone birthday than with a fantastic chocolate creation produced by our incredibly talented chocolatiers.

“I feel extremely privileged to have been with the attraction since it’s opening all those years ago and to be part of this incredible anniversary. Since Cadbury World opened its doors 30 years ago, the attraction and its zones have evolved so much and we’re very proud to be one of the UK’s most popular family attractions today.

Advertising

“We look forward to the next 30 years and celebrating our birthday with our visitors throughout the summer holidays.”

In line with government guidelines, Cadbury World is implementing a number of additional hygiene and safety measures to make sure the attraction is a safe place to visit, these include reducing the numbers of guests admitted and opening for longer each day, social distancing stickers laid out on the floor, plus hand sanitising stations throughout.

For more information and to book tickets, click here.