Storms force Alton Towers to close to the public

The lightning and continual rumbling thunder were followed by a torrential downpour around the middle of the night which lasted around 30 minutes.

The weather caused a disruption at a major tourist attraction, with Alton Towers sending out a number of tweets to alert customers of closure due to the storms.

An Alton Towers Resort spokesperson said: "Due to a strong electrical storm overnight which interrupted our water supply we have had to temporarily close the Resort.

"The health and safety of our guests and our team is always our top priority, with hygiene a particular area of focus at the moment.

"When we decided to open the Theme Park this morning, we were unaware of the water supply issues.

"Once it became clear that the supply would not be restored quickly, we immediately decided to close.

"We are revalidating all guests’ tickets who have had their visit to Alton Towers Resort interrupted so that they are able to visit again on another day.

"Our engineers are working to fix the issue and we hope to re-open shortly once the water supply has been restored."

With temperatures reaching 31C, a yellow warning for thunderstorms by the Met Office has remained in place for the rest of the week.