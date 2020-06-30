Blists Hill set to welcome visitors – and their four legged friends

Blists Hill will reopen for the first time in three months on Saturday after extensive work to ensure the site meets all the Government’s coronavirus regulations.

Staff at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust say the Victorian town and surrounding grounds are the perfect place to take for people to take their four-legged friends who have been starved of variety in their daily walks during lockdown.

Blists Hill Victorian Town, Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron and The Iron Bridge Tollhouse will lead the reopening of the trust's museums, while the Museum of The Gorge, which suffered damage during the floods of February, will also open as a free entry visitor centre.

Richard Aldred, from the trust, said all dogs would be made more than welcome at Blists Hill Victorian Town.

He said: “We love dogs at Blists Hill Victorian Town! You will find water bowls around the town for doggie drinks and we can guarantee them – and their owners – a great day out.

“We have to restrict our other museums to assistance dogs only, so Blists Hill is the perfect place to give not only yourself but your pooch a much-needed change of scene and plenty of fresh air after three months of being locked down.”

There will be plenty of star attractions for the human visitors too, with the return of lots of favourites and the addition of a new Victorian Market.

“We are really excited to be able to launch the Victorian Market area in the Goods Shed to give visitors a true taste of what life was like for retailers in the period. It promises to be a real favourite,” Richard added.

Visitors are being asked to pre-book tickets and will be given hourly arrival times – though they will be allowed to stay on site as long as they wish.

New hand-washing sites will be in place across the sites and cleaning arrangements have been increased to offer extra peace of mind for visitors.

For information on the reopening and ticket sales visit ironbridge.org.uk