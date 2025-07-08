High numbers of people watched the parade and enjoyed the all-day entertainment afterwards on Temple Gardens.

There were 14 floats in the parade which, despite the rain, was cheered around town by thousands of on-lookers.

Paddington in Peru, the Wild West, the 80th anniversary of VE Day, and Swan Lake - the carnival had it all

There was plenty of music too provided by Llandrindod Wells Silver Band, Rhayader Male Voice Choir and the Cwmbran and District Pipe Band, dressed in their Scottish costumes.

The afternoon saw games and entertainment on Temple Gardens followed by an evening of music on the bandstand.

There were stalls, games and refreshments to keep everyone, of all age groups, amused and entertained, bouncy castles, a climbing wall, a circus demonstration and workshop as well as dancing, singing and lots of food and refreshments.

The 2025 Carnival Queen Grace Edwards was crowned by Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva, who wore a Powys county tartan kilt.

Grace was accompanied on her float by her attendants Isabella Clements and Liberty Evans

A carnival committee spokesperson said: “Despite a damp morning Llandrindod turned out in force for our annual carnival.

“In the evening, we were joined by local singers Lauren, Cerys and Angharad followed by two sets by "The Jesters" whose music ended the evening on a high.

“The Carnival Committee would like to thank everyone for their support of the day.

“Without the support of local businesses who donate their time, services and money to support us; as well as the efforts from local groups and families to join the parade - there would not be a carnival.

“We fundraise all year to help keep the prices low so that a great day out can be enjoyed by all. We hope that you all enjoyed the fabulous day and we'll see you in 2026.”

Floats

Adult – 1, Cowboys by The Boathouse; 2, Paddington in Peru - Howey WI; 3, Rhayader and District Male Voice Choir

Childrens – 1, Dahl-icious - Cefnllys Primary School; 2, Llandrindod Swan Lake - Bloom Ballet; 3, V.E Day - Ysgol Trefonnen

Small Vehicle – 1, Toy Story - First Steps Nursery; 2, M.E.L: Mission - Explore and Learn - Mels Childminding; 3, Alice in Wonderland - New Inn, Newbridge on Wye

Walking – 1, Disney Hawaii - Llandrindod Buggy Walkers

Most Humorous Float – 1, Paddington in Peru - Howey WI

Best Visiting Queen - King Fraser and Queen Beth from Newbridge on Wye

Best Overall - Cowboys - the Boathouse

Jess and Giz Morgan with Logan, six, and Evie-Mae, 18 months, as the Super Mario family with Roy and Sandra Williams, dressed as bananas representing the Llandrindod Wells Fairtrade group. Image by Andy Compton

The staff of the Lakeside Boathouse went all Wild West, as they created the Lakehouse Saloon complete with cowboys, horses, cattle and cactus. Image by Andy Compton

Crowds at the carnival were careful not to be ‘exterminated’ by the Daleks and characters from Dr Who. Image by Andy Compton

A circus performer showed off her hula skills as she took part in the parade. Image by Andy Compton

The 2025 Carnival Queen Grace Edwards was crowned by Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva on the bandstand. Image by Andy Compton

Evie Doman and Lucy Smith on Bloom Ballet’s Swan Lake float were prepared for the early showers. Image by Andy Compton

Landgirls and soldiers were part of Trefonnen School’s tribute to the 80th anniversary of VE Day float. Image by Andy Compton

Fire appliances from Mid and West Wales Fire Service led the parade with their blue lights flashing. Image by Andy Compton

Ann Price, Kathryn Hulz and Susie Copland were bears on Howey WI’s Paddington in Peru float. Image by Andy Compton

The crowds watching the crowning of the carnival queen and then Queen Grace presenting the prizes to the winning entries. Image by Andy Compton

Members of Rhayader Male Voice Choir enjoyed the day and provided some wonderful singing for the crowds. Image by Andy Compton

The Lakeside Boathouse cowboys used colourful flares to add to the party atmosphere while other sprayed water and threw sweets for children from the floats. Image by Andy Compton

Llandrindod Wells Silver Band provided some of the music on the day. Image by Andy Compton