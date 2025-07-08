“2025 had the biggest turnout we have ever had for Carnival,” said an organiser after the successful Llandrindod Wells event
High numbers of people watched the parade and enjoyed the all-day entertainment afterwards on Temple Gardens.
There were 14 floats in the parade which, despite the rain, was cheered around town by thousands of on-lookers.
Paddington in Peru, the Wild West, the 80th anniversary of VE Day, and Swan Lake - the carnival had it all
There was plenty of music too provided by Llandrindod Wells Silver Band, Rhayader Male Voice Choir and the Cwmbran and District Pipe Band, dressed in their Scottish costumes.
The afternoon saw games and entertainment on Temple Gardens followed by an evening of music on the bandstand.
There were stalls, games and refreshments to keep everyone, of all age groups, amused and entertained, bouncy castles, a climbing wall, a circus demonstration and workshop as well as dancing, singing and lots of food and refreshments.
The 2025 Carnival Queen Grace Edwards was crowned by Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva, who wore a Powys county tartan kilt.
Grace was accompanied on her float by her attendants Isabella Clements and Liberty Evans
A carnival committee spokesperson said: “Despite a damp morning Llandrindod turned out in force for our annual carnival.
“In the evening, we were joined by local singers Lauren, Cerys and Angharad followed by two sets by "The Jesters" whose music ended the evening on a high.
“The Carnival Committee would like to thank everyone for their support of the day.
“Without the support of local businesses who donate their time, services and money to support us; as well as the efforts from local groups and families to join the parade - there would not be a carnival.
“We fundraise all year to help keep the prices low so that a great day out can be enjoyed by all. We hope that you all enjoyed the fabulous day and we'll see you in 2026.”
Floats
Adult – 1, Cowboys by The Boathouse; 2, Paddington in Peru - Howey WI; 3, Rhayader and District Male Voice Choir
Childrens – 1, Dahl-icious - Cefnllys Primary School; 2, Llandrindod Swan Lake - Bloom Ballet; 3, V.E Day - Ysgol Trefonnen
Small Vehicle – 1, Toy Story - First Steps Nursery; 2, M.E.L: Mission - Explore and Learn - Mels Childminding; 3, Alice in Wonderland - New Inn, Newbridge on Wye
Walking – 1, Disney Hawaii - Llandrindod Buggy Walkers
Most Humorous Float – 1, Paddington in Peru - Howey WI
Best Visiting Queen - King Fraser and Queen Beth from Newbridge on Wye
Best Overall - Cowboys - the Boathouse