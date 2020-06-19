Pitter-patter of tiny talons at Kington farm

Despite being closed to the public since March, Kington Small Breeds Farm and Owl Centre has been kept busy – welcoming the arrival of three European Scops Owlets – believed to be the only ones in England this year.

The two males and one female are three weeks old and there may be more to come, as mum is sitting on more eggs.

The fluffy owlets are eating a diet of chicken, mice and rats three times a day – which is all carefully prepared and portioned by owl specialist Emily Worth.

Owner Jay Brittain with a six week old long eared owl which has been bred at Kington Small Breeds Farm and Owl Centre.

Owner Jay Brittain, who is from Highley and is the sin of Reverend John Brittain, said it is the first time the small breeds farm have bred these rare owlets.

“We think the Scottish Owl Centre has bred some but we believe we are the only ones to have bred them in England.

“We have also bred long eared owls this year and we don’t think anyone else has bred them. We have nine so far but the mum is back on eggs so there may be more to come.

“A lot of these owls will go to other places, some have gone to Belgium and to some Japanese and American breeding programmes.

Advertising

The three European Scops owlets at Kington Small Breeds Farm and Owl Centre.

“14 different species have been bred at the Small Breeds Farm this year including Ashy Faced Barn Owls. They come from the Dominican Republic and Haiti where much of their habitat has been destroyed to grow palm oil, so they are now virtually extinct in the wild.

“We currently have 120 owls and owlets, 34 different species and we have bred nearly 60 hand-reared babies.

“The sad thing is, we have had all these successes with our breeding this year, we have all these lovely animals and so far we have not been able to share them with the public.”

Advertising

The farm has now been given the go-ahead to open on Friday, June 26 and the team has been working hard to ensure public safety.

Owner Jay Brittain with a six week old long eared owl which has been bred at Kington Small Breeds Farm and Owl Centre.

They have tripled their hand washing facilities, have hand sanitizers around the farm, have created a one way system to enable natural social-distancing and have put in place perspex screens. When they do open they will provide take-away hot and cold drinks and but encourage people to bring their own picnic with plenty of space.

Jay added: “My greatest fear is that too many people arrive and spoil the atmosphere of the park which has always been peaceful and just enjoying the animals and crowds of people would spoil that.”

As well as owls, they have four different breeds of goats including the very popular Pygmy goats and their adorable kids, miniature horses, donkeys, al paca, micr-pigs and the world’s smallest breed of sheep.

For up-to-date information visit www.owlcentre.com , or look at their Facebook page.