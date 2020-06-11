Severn Valley Railway to reopen in August

The popular attraction, whose leading heritage line runs from from Kidderminster in Worcestershire to Bridgnorth in Shropshire, closed its doors in mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic escalated and lockdown began across the UK.

Over the next few weeks, the railway will gradually bring back its 1,800 volunteers, along with paid staff - 95 per cent of whom are currently on furlough.

Severn Valley Railway, Bridgnorth, is like a ghost town, as visitors stay away due to the virus

It faces a huge challenge to prepare for reopening as general manager Helen Smith explained: "Effectively we had to mothball the railway three months ago, and our heritage rolling stock has been standing around getting rusty and dusty since then. We’ve got to get our locomotives and carriages back into top condition by overhauling and checking everything.

"Our stations and garden areas need some TLC too, and we’ll be checking every single inch of the track and lineside to make sure we’re ready to roll when the time comes."

Helen said there is still a great deal of uncertainty around how passenger services will be managed once the railway has reopened.

She added: "We’re working closely with the Heritage Railway Association to make sure we get it right when it comes to safety for both visitors and our volunteers and staff. We have to wait and see whether the Government will reduce its social distancing advice to one metre from the current two metres. Such a change would make it easier to run services and allow us to make a profit rather than a loss.

Shed master Martin White with LMS Ivatt Class 4 No 43106, one of the mothballed locomotives

"Although it’s going to be compulsory to wear face coverings on public transport, we don’t believe this will apply to us as a heritage attraction, provided we can maintain the recommended social distancing guidelines."

It is likely that services will run on a reduced timetable when the railway reopens, and it will be encouraging visitors to pre-book their tickets. Although booking for specific dates is not yet available, there will be updates on social media and at svr.co.uk.

Before the line itself is back in action, the SVR will reopen its pubs next month. The King and Castle at Kidderminster station, and the Railwayman’s Arms at Bridgnorth will be serving customers once again from July 4.

The SVR could lose up to £6 million income this year, as a result of months of closure and lower passenger numbers because of social distancing requirements. An emergency appeal has received more than £745,000. The SVR has also applied for a bank loan under the CBILS scheme, and to the National Lottery for emergency grant aid.

To support the SVR’s Fight Back Fund, visit www.svrtrust.org.uk