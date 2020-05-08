Local venues urge patrons to help secure their future

The Music Venue Trust has announced #saveourvenues, a new national drive to save hundreds of grassroots music venues at imminent risk of being closed down – permanently.

Without those independent venues the live music scene in the UK may die. The grassroots venues play a crucial role in the development of British music, nurturing local talent, providing a platform for artists to build their careers and develop their music and their performance skills. These venues also play a vital role in the cultural and economic vibrancy of any village, town or city.

Currently 556 venues are at risk.

Local venues struggling include Katie Fitzgeralds, at 187 Enville Street, in Stourbridge. It has launched a crowd-funder with a £10,000 target.

Spokesman David Morton said: “We are crowdfunding to ensure the survival of Katie Fitzgeralds beyond the current lockdown due to coronavirus. Recent briefings by the government and our own estimates on reopening, taking into account social distancing, suggest that it is unlikely that pubs, venues and events will be able to open until next year or when a vaccine or viable treatment becomes available. Surviving for that length of time will be financially challenging in the extreme even allowing for government support.

“In this our 20th anniversary year we are reaching out to our own community, to artists and audience to help us to survive and to reopen with confidence and the ability to sustain ourselves going forward . On Sunday, June 14 we will be celebrating our 20th anniversary with an extra special virtual gig online, featuring many fabulous artists who have supported Katie Fitzgeralds over the years, plus we have our own merchandise available via our website and band camp site all of which will help to ensure our venue not only survives but thrives in the future maintaining a valuable part of our community. You can go to our website at www.katiefitzgeralds.co.uk or katiefitzgeralds.bandcamp.com to buy T’ shirts or other items to help celebrate our anniversary and ensure our continued survival.”

Other venues that need help include Redrum, at 36 Crabbery Street, Stafford and The Boot Inn, in Tamworth.

A spokesman said: “Our venue faces closure because of being asked to close due to the Covid-19 crisis. While closed we are unable to continue to raise funds to maintain the venue and keep up payments on utilities and rent. The longer we have to stay closed the more uncertain our future becomes. While we support the need to beat this terrible virus the economic repercussions are detrimental to many grassroots music venues like ourselves.”

Advertising

Music fans can donate to a specific venue’s fundraising page by visiting www.saveourvenues.co.uk to see a list of local venues that urgently need help.

They can also watch ‘at home’ shows by artists supporting the #saveourvenues campaign at the same website.

Music Venue Trust’s CEO Mark Davyd said: “Without the support of music fans and artists literally hundreds of the UK’s grassroots music venues could go out of business, never to return, in the coming months. Please help to save every single grassroots music venue.” in the UK so that it can reopen after this crisis and continue to be a home to our musicians and our communities.”