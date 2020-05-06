Bridgnorth Castle grounds reopen to the public

The park was closed in response to Government guidance and its reopening was further delayed by maintenance work.

But it will now be open from 7.30am to 8.30pm from Monday to Friday, and 8.30am to 8.30pm on the weekend.

The town council said it will continue to monitor the area to ensure residents are adhering to social distancing measures and using the grounds responsibly.

Bridgnorth mayor Ron Whittle said: "In reaching a decision the council was mindful of the competing demands of the need for residents to be able to access green space in relative close proximity to where they live and the chance that opening the castle grounds might undo much of the good work done by residents in obeying social distancing advice.

"The decision to open had been delayed due to a number of factors. Part of the Castle Walk has been closed off to undertake repair work on the retaining wall by Shropshire Council. This has resulted in some limited access to the park and was considered likely to funnel residents into fewer areas and potentially make social distancing that little bit more difficult.

"Furthermore, the lock down has required a reconfiguration of the council work force to protect them, accommodate absences as a result of self-isolating and implementing practicable social distancing measures that minimise the likelihood of spreading the virus.

Councillor Whittle, who represents East ward, added: "While the park will now be open as normal, town council staff will be tending to the grounds much less regularly than they might normally do. It is considered that the availability of the green space for locals to use outweighed the need for it to be well-manicured and we trust that the public would appreciate that its availability might take the pressure off other green and open spaces.

"We ask that the good folk of Bridgnorth continue to observe the social distancing advice and avoid remaining in the park for lengthy periods, stopping unnecessarily or begin to gather there.

"We will monitor irregularly the use of the Castle Grounds and will continue to keep it open while residents use it responsibly."