Crufts 2020: Watch day two at the Birmingham NEC event LIVE - with pictures and videos

The Birmingham NEC event, which runs till Sunday, will see the main arena host competitions such as agility, heelwork to music and flyball.

Day 2 Live | Crufts 2020

The second day of the event is dedicated to gundogs.

Today will also see the winner of the heelwork to music competition crowned as well as the breeders and gamekeepers competition finals.

A pointer wearing a Union flag coat arrives at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC) for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show Wrapped up warm against the cold weather three dogs arrive early at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC) for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show A pair of poodles arriving at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC) for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show Bosun, a Clumber spaniel, arrives at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC) for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show A group of Pointers arriving at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC) for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show Early arrivals at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC) for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show

Crufts has been tweeting live from Birmingham NEC: