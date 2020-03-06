Menu

Crufts 2020: Watch day two at the Birmingham NEC event LIVE - with pictures and videos

By Rebecca Sayce | Published:

Dashing dogs will go head-to-head in a series of contests today at the second day of Crufts.

A Pointer wearing a dinosaur outfit arrives at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC) for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show

The Birmingham NEC event, which runs till Sunday, will see the main arena host competitions such as agility, heelwork to music and flyball.

WATCH the event LIVE here:

Day 2 Live | Crufts 2020

The second day of the event is dedicated to gundogs.

Today will also see the winner of the heelwork to music competition crowned as well as the breeders and gamekeepers competition finals.

See our gallery of pictures from day two of the event:

A pointer wearing a Union flag coat arrives at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC) for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show

Wrapped up warm against the cold weather three dogs arrive early at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC) for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show

A pair of poodles arriving at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC) for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show

Bosun, a Clumber spaniel, arrives at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC) for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show

A group of Pointers arriving at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC) for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show

Early arrivals at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC) for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show

Crufts has been tweeting live from Birmingham NEC:

Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.sayce@expressandstar.co.uk

