Crufts 2020: Watch day two at the Birmingham NEC event LIVE - with pictures and videos
Dashing dogs will go head-to-head in a series of contests today at the second day of Crufts.
The Birmingham NEC event, which runs till Sunday, will see the main arena host competitions such as agility, heelwork to music and flyball.
WATCH the event LIVE here:
The second day of the event is dedicated to gundogs.
Today will also see the winner of the heelwork to music competition crowned as well as the breeders and gamekeepers competition finals.
See our gallery of pictures from day two of the event:
Crufts has been tweeting live from Birmingham NEC:
