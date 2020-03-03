Birmingham's Resorts World goes dog friendly for the paw-rrival of Crufts

Between Thursday and Sunday, Resorts World will be dog friendly, inviting both show dog owners and regular guests to bring their pooches along during their visit.

Birmingham Dogs Home, the local Solihull charity working to rescue and rehome abandoned dogs, will also be present with some of their own furry friends.

Resorts World goes dog friendly for Crufts

They will host the chill out area in Resorts World’s Atrium to chat with guests, complete with dog beds, water bowls and toys.

Guests can also dine with their pet when eating at Vietnamese Street Kitchen and the outside areas of Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Five Guys, Pizza Express and World Bar at Resorts World.

Entry with dogs to the outlet stores and other venues within the destination is at each venue’s discretion.

Visible ‘dogs welcome’ signs will be displayed in the windows of the obliging venues.

Birmingham Dogs Home will be present between 12pm and 4pm on Thursday and Friday, and 11am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Guests are responsible for the clean up of their own pooch whilst in the building.

For more information, click here.