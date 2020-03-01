Three new venues open in Digbeth

NQ64, a late-night arcade game bar, has opened within the Custard Factory’s Courtyard, alongside membership gym, OneThreeOne, while social gaming concept, Roxy Ball Room has opened on Heath Mill Lane.

NQ64 specialises in retro gaming, offering classic consoles and arcade machines until the early hours.

A themed drinks menu and old school soundtrack completes the offering, with games costing either one or two tokens, and 15 tokens costing £5.

Founded in 2016 by personal trainer Andy Jones, Studio OneThreeOne Fitness offers personal training. The team provide bespoke fitness and health plans set around their client’s lifestyle and goals.

For a limited time, Gym OneThreeOne is offering 50 memberships – including two classes a week - to founder members for only £25 a month.

Roxy Ballroom

Roxy Ball Room Digbeth takes in a full-sized, ten lane bowling alley, Olympic standard butterfly ping pong tables, American pool, 18ft tournament standard shuffleboard and traditional arcade games, accompanied by a rock and indie soundtrack and an American-inspired menu.

James Craig, of The Digbeth Estate and Oval Real Estate, said: “The arrival of NQ64, Gym OneThreeOne and Roxy Ball Room in Digbeth further bolsters our reputation as a vibrant destination in its own right.

"The openings are part of our strategy to bring fresh leisure content to Digbeth; there is more to come.”