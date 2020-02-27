Knights on patrol help village near Market Drayton celebrate history

The Cheswardine History Weekend gave visitors to the village near Market Drayton opportunities to explore hundreds of years of history.

Many villagers dressed for the occasion in medieval gear and even gleaming suits of knights' armour.

Nicola Roscoe, one of the organising team, said that one of the first ports of call for visitors was the chance to climb the 15th century tower of St Swithun's Church.

"Barnaby Reeve provided an excellent commentary to his stewardship of assisting folk up and down the narrow stairwell. From the church, visitors made their way to the Old Castle Moat, steeped in medieval history and very well maintained by the owners Sinead and James Butters.

"Adventurous adults and children enjoyed following the pathway around the moat and crossing the causeway to the island."

The moat is actually part of the remains of the ancient Cheswardine Castle.

Nicola Roscoe said: "Respite from the rain was brief, but the steady stream of visitors over the two days delighted in the displays of photographs and memorabilia of weddings and christenings held in St Swithun's Church, before enjoying some of Bernard Lazarus' artwork, which captured local activities, often with a touch of gentle humour.

"Children from Cheswardine Primary School exhibited their own artwork and creations in the church, under the heading 'What Cheswardine Means To Me'.

See pictures from the history weekend here:

The ornate setting of St Swithun's Church provided a fitting backdrop for more displays. Photos: Christine Williams A stall on the history of the Cheswardine Bowling Club. Photos: Christine Williams Displays in the Parish Hall. Photos: Christine Williams Two knights flying their flags for the village. Photos: Christine Williams Nicola Roscoe, left, and Judith Kershaw running a stall for the Cheswardine Community Shop. Photos: Christine Williams

"Visitors paused either at the church or at the nearby Red Lion for refreshments, before moving onto the Parish Hall. Here there were pictorial displays of events and activities held in Cheswardine together with histories of key organisations such as Brownies and the Bowling Club and trades such as the Post Office, the village shop and the bakery.

"It was wonderful to welcome ancestors of the Donaldson-Hudson family who had travelled from Birmingham to visit Cheswardine and reacquaint themselves with family photographs, maps and archive material of a bygone era. Indeed visitors had travelled from several counties.

"At the kitchen end of the Parish Hall,visitors could enjoy a very good selection of bacon butties, soups and cakes whilst they spotted people they knew in the video loop, filmed by Bernard Lazarus when he was headteacher of Cheswardine School.

"The organisers of this event were very appreciative of the positive comments visitors made about this event in general and there is no doubt that the community spirit thrived in the organisation and running of the 2020 edition of Cheswardine History Weekend.