Mother Nature is someone to look up to at Attingham Park

Willow artist Ben Mayho created Mother Nature, which is currently welcoming visitors to the National Trust property near Shrewsbury.

Ben Mayho, who is known as the Wild Craftist, spent months designing the metal structure around which he has woven bundles of willow. Visitors will be able to see Mother Nature in her current position in the Stables Courtyard until the end of March before she moves to her new home not too far away, in the estate’s Walled Garden, where she can still be visited.

Flora Holdsworth, said: “Mother Nature has been a fantastic focal point in the Stables Courtyard this winter –she’ll be moving location to the Walled Garden in March this year– a really appropriate new home for her – the Walled Garden is organic and a haven for wildlife. Visitor reactions to Mother Nature have been fantastic. From seeing her being built in November, to being part of our Christmas decorations in December, and now as a focal piece in the courtyard for the early part of the year – visitors have really enjoyed discovering her and she’s featured in many photos which are regularly shared on social media.”

Ben has been working on commissions and projects with the team at Attingham for a number of years, creating willow insects for family trails, larger insects for the Grow Your Green Roots theme at Attingham last year – a dragonfly, butterfly and bee – which can still be seen on site.

Mr Mayho will be returning to Attingham in the February half term, on February 18 and February 20 from 11am to 3pm, with a drop-in activity to help visitors show their love for nature and make a simple willow heart. The workshop is suitable for ages 7 and above with a little help (younger children welcome but more adult assistance will be required). It costs £5 to make a willow heart (cash only please), and admission charges to Attingham will also apply for non-members. For more information visit nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park

Thousands of snowdrops are already beginning to show themselves in the woodlands of the estate. The best time to see them is mid-February around the Mile Walk, on foot and at the front of the park, by car, near to the main gates.

For more information regarding events being held at Attingham Park go to nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park/whats-on

Admission charges apply but admission to Attingham is free for National Trust members and under 5s.