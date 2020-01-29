Telford's Exotic Zoo to close for public visits

The zoo, which had become a family favourite since opening in 2017, cited logistical issues as the reason for closing the public entry part of the site.

Bosses at the Exotic Zoo said they will continue to use the site for non-profit community work, community education programmes, animal assisted therapy and interventions, and private education sessions but no longer offer public entry as a zoo.

A post on the attraction's Facebook page said: "Exotic Zoo has truly become a family favourite over the past two years since it opened its doors to the general public in 2017 and quickly become TripAdvisor's number one attraction in Telford, a spot it has held ever since.

"Its ethos was always to be a local attraction for the benefit of Telford and its community. This especially including young people and hard to reach and vulnerable members of the community who the zoo supports through its non-profit CIC arm that is busy providing community education as well as animal assisted therapy and interventions.

The site will be open one last time during February half term, from Saturday, February 15, to Sunday, February 23.

Staff have advised that despite it being closed for general admission, educational experiences , community work and private parties will still be going ahead at the zoo, but prior booking is essential.

The post added: "We of course are working hard to find a solution to be able to be an asset to the community as a whole again and will keep you posted with any news."

Overnight there were more than 1,700 responses on Facebook to the announcment.

Louise Mooney wrote: "Gutted! I tell EVERYONE how amazing it is! I've brought so many different people with us. What can we all do to help?!"

Mandy Pugh said: "Such very sad news. I work with people with learning disabilities and we've loved visiting the zoo, seeing the animals and having hands on experiences with them xx. I do hope you can resolve any issues you're facing and know your local community will back any attempts to get this won."

Mark Punsheon added: "I hope a solution can be found to your problems. I came here last summer with my daughter and she absolutely loved it. She was only around 18 months at the time and I was looking forward to her coming again this dummer. It's such sad news that such an amazing place will be closed to the public."