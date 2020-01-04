Morris dancers welcome New Year in Ironbridge

The Ironmen and their female counterparts, the Severn Gilders turned out for their traditional dance on the Iron Bridge in Ironbridge.

Large crowds were present to watch the performance in the historic Severn Gorge.

The Ironmen dance in the Welsh Border tradition, while The Severn Gilders women’s team dance North-West morris.

New Year's Day crowds watch The Ironmen & Severn Gilders dancing on the world's first iron bridge in Ironbridge. Picture: Dave Bagnall

The Severn Gilders takes its name from the women who decorated china at the nearby Coalport works.

Both groups dance separately – although they usually appear together – and many of the dancers from one team appear as musicians while the other is dancing.

The Ironmen and the Severn Gilders were formed in 1976 and have danced at festivals all over the country.