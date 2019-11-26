Telford railway applies to officially double the days it operates after residents' concerns

Telford Steam Railway, in Horsehay, was running more journeys than it was allowed to in its original planning conditions, and after an investigation by Telford & Wrekin Council the venue has submitted an updated application.

It came after a small group of residents found the volunteer-run line had failed to comply with trip limits. In its application, the railway said its Christmas “Polar Express” had made £3 million and had attracted 90,000 visitors. It will use its extra income to expand the line, but said it must amend the conditions of its planning application first.

The application says: “The Telford Horsehay Steam Trust is a charity run by volunteers who have for many years maintained and operated a heritage railway in the town.

"Grand plans of expansion have always been tempered by lack of funds. The Telford Steam Railway is now experiencing a period of expansion. This expansion is based on the the railway securing a licence to run a branded event from the film company Warner Bros.

“The license to run the The Polar Express Train Ride has added the missing ingredient to the railway – money. The event is hugely successful attracting over 90,000 visitors and generating an income of just under £3m since its inception in 2016.

Proceeds

“A cross-party review of the impact of heritage railways on their local economy has shown that on average for every pound spent on the railway there is an additional £1.70 is spent in the local economy meaning the Polar Express has been worth over £8m to the local economy.

“The proceeds from the event will enable the railway to expand it current offering and facilities with the aspirations to run trains from Lawley to the new development at the site of the former power station at Ironbridge.”

Advertising

To continue the successful event, the railway needs to operate for 30 days during November and December. It also needs to operate for a maximum of 45 days between Easter and October for its main season.

“The railway has been operating near to the above for the last three years without known complaints,” the application says.

“The railway mitigates against disturbance at its Horsehay site by using the Jiggers Bank car park and operates a park and ride service from the car park to the railway.”

A residents group, Horsehay & Doseley Residents concerned about Telford Steam Railway, was set up on Facebook earlier this year. The residents said they were concerned about increased operation of steam trains outside their homes.