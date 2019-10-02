Advertising
Bag a bargain at hall’s autumn fair
An autumn bazaar to bring the community together is being held in the village of Pant near Oswestry at the weekend.
The event in Pant Memorial Hall on Saturday aims to raise funds for the upkeep of the hall, which is a registered charity, and provide a social event for local people and visitors alike.
It will feature stalls from a number of local organisations, as well as refreshments and an opportunity to see the facilities offered in the hall.
There will be a wide selection of local craft-makers and businesses offering bespoke products, gifts and cards, which could be ideal for early Christmas shoppers.
The hall committee will be running a tombola, treasure hunt and bookstall, as well as selling bric-a-brac, to help raise funds.
Proceeds from the sale of teas, coffees and cake will also go towards the ongoing upkeep of Pant Memorial Hall.
Spokesman Shaun Fisher, said: “Last year, thanks to the generosity of visitors and stallholders, Pant autumn bazaar raised over £600 and, just as importantly, villagers had the opportunity to meet up and enjoy a ‘cuppa’ and a chat.”
A donation drop-off for books, bric-a-brac and tombola prizes takes place on Friday from 7pm to 8pm and all contributions are appreciated.
