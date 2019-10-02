Bag a bargain at hall’s autumn fair

The event in Pant Memorial Hall on Saturday aims to raise funds for the upkeep of the hall, which is a registered charity, and provide a social event for local people and visitors alike.

It will feature stalls from a number of local organisations, as well as refreshments and an opportunity to see the facilities offered in the hall.

There will be a wide selection of local craft-makers and businesses offering bespoke products, gifts and cards, which could be ideal for early Christmas shoppers.

The hall committee will be running a tombola, treasure hunt and bookstall, as well as selling bric-a-brac, to help raise funds.

Proceeds from the sale of teas, coffees and cake will also go towards the ongoing upkeep of Pant Memorial Hall.

Spokesman Shaun Fisher, said: “Last year, thanks to the generosity of visitors and stallholders, Pant autumn bazaar raised over £600 and, just as importantly, villagers had the opportunity to meet up and enjoy a ‘cuppa’ and a chat.”

A donation drop-off for books, bric-a-brac and tombola prizes takes place on Friday from 7pm to 8pm and all contributions are appreciated.