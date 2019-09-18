Feel what it’s like to take flight at RAF Museum

The Museum will host the event which is organised by Just Flight, for a seventh consecutive year.

It is expected to attracts more than 2,000 visitors.

This year’s show has been extended to a two-day event and will take place in the Museum’s Hangar 1 on Saturday and Sunday, October 5 and 6.

Set against a backdrop of aircraft including the world’s first jet airliner, the Comet, visitors can enjoy a weekend packed full of the latest software and presentations from the experts.

More than 30 exhibitors are already confirmed to attend including leading companies in flight simulation –Laminar Research, Orbx, Aerosoft, Honeycomb Aeronautical and Infinite Flight.

More exhibitors are expected to join the line-up and a full weekend of presentations will be taking place in the adjoining auditorium.

The event is described as "suitable to new and veteran desktop pilots alike and any aviation enthusiasts who are keen to find out more about life in the virtual skies".

Tickets can be booked from flightsimshow.com.