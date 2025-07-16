Boom Circus. Photos courtesy of Kerry Mole of Cap_tivate Visual Art

From an Egyptian queen Cleopatra, 80’s dance kids, cartoon characters and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – the effort people made in extreme temperatures was out-standing.

The colourful and rhythmic parade was led by Huey the Police Horse partnered with Special Constable Giles George and the Broseley Beats Samba Band.

They were followed by scores of pedestrians in fancy dress costumes and a couple of floats and this year’s carnival queen Lillie Robinson with her attendants Lottie Godber, Dulcie Crowe and Freddie and Tommy Retallick in two classic cars.

The procession made its way through spectator-lined streets to Went’s Meadow where there was entertainment for all the family through the afternoon and into the sultry evening.

The attractions this year included Boom Circus Show and workshops, the Mini Pony Show, Presteigne Fire Brigade.

Benji the Magician will also be performing and there was an inflatable assault course and bouncy slide, a children’s pirate ship and farmyard adventure soft play.

Unfortunately a Be Brilliant fun dogs show had to be cancelled because of the heatwave and special areas were set up to provide people with extra shade.

There were children’s races, carnival games, Cool Moves with a 50’s style jive demonstration, EG Fitness and Dance, a strongman competition, Emma’s Donkeys, Chris Hare Mind Boggler, POI Spinning, community stalls, face painting carnival café and a wide range of food and drink vendors.

The Country Fair classes this year included home-grown produce, home-grown flowers, floral art, cookery, home crafts, hobbies and interests and children’s classes.

In the evening live music was provided by DJ Miles, the New Deadly and Head Honchos.

Carnival chairman Debbie Davies said: “A big thank you to County Councillor Beverley Baynham for opening the carnival this year, especially at such short notice!

“And thank you to our lovely Carnival Queen Lilie and her attendants Lottie, Dulcie, Freddy and Tommy for being such an important part of our day.

“We have such a hard working committee who have given their all this year to make the carnival happen, who battled through the heat and various challenges that the day brought, but who remained sane enough to turn up the next day and clear the Scout hut and field, leaving it as we found it.

“Thanks also to the wonderful Presteigne Fire Brigade and their water spray, which was probably the best bit for the children

“We also welcomed our first Strong Man Competition, very professionally organised by Steve Ricketts, and obviously enjoyed by the surrounding crowd.

“A big thanks yet again to our hard working Chatterbrook WI for running the Carnival Cafe – they were high on life after winning their class in the procession, first time of entering!”

Huey the Police Horse with Special Constable George Giles led the parade from the Memorial Hall through the high street to Went’s Meadow. Image Andy Compton

The Broseley Beats Samba Band provided a soundtrack for the procession in temperatures akin to those in South America. Image Andy Compton

Presteigne’s Carnival Queen Lillie Robinson enjoyed the day with her attendants Lottie Godber, Dulcie Crowe and Freddie and Tommy Retallick. Image Andy Compton

Medieval Princess Laura MacDonald with Egyptian Queen Cleopatra – Lucy Owens. Image Andy Compton

Representing TV cartoon character Bluey were mum Stacey Lloyd, Jacob, eight, dad Harley Lloyd, Rosie, five under the umbrella and Phoebe, one and a half in the pram. Image Andy Compton

With their display representing fashion through the ages, were Chatterbrook WI members. Image Andy Compton