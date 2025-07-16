Crowds filled the streets to watch the unusual and spectacular event as the entrants raced through the town, stopping for half a pint of lager at each pub in heatwave.

In all there were about 18 entries this year including fancy dress entrants and speedsters.

The fastest men on the night were Jordan and Ed, the fastest women were Claire and Hannah, the fastest mixed race were Sasha and Axel and the fastest under 18’s were Jack and Davey

The best fancy dress went to Presteigne Fire Service with their Three Little Pigs entry.

Starting from the East Radnor Leisure Centre they raced along a route which pretty much consisted of a straight run through the town, stopping at the Bowling Club, Farmers, Dukes, Daphnes, No. 46 Wine Bar, Radnorshire Arms and the Royal Oak.

Although this year, the organisers included a quick stop at the Memorial Hall, so all contestants had the added challenge of running up the hill to the hall.

Presteigne Fire and Rescue Service did a blanket collection before the race and raised money the fire station and the carnival.

One of the organisers Dale Gorman said: “This was the fifth or sixth time we have done the wheelbarrow race, after missing last year.

“We had 18 or 19 entries this year, with a couple of under 18’s and the numbers were a mix of fancy dress and race entries.

“It was really hot for everyone but everybody finished the race although there were a couple of ditched wheelbarrows.

“The event was very well supported again and the streets were full and the pubs were very busy afterwards.

“Hopefully we will keep it going as a tradition and put it on again next year.”

Money raised at the event will be split between Presteigne Fire Service and Presteigne Carnival and it is expected to be over £300.

For more information visit the Facebook page.

Two of the coolest entrants on the night. Image Laura Shepherds Lens Photography

Baywatch lifegaurds took part in the race. Image Laura Shepherds Lens Photography

On such a scorching night, the racers were grateful for a little cooling down on their way around. Image Laura Shepherds Lens Photography

Men's winners Jordan and Ed

Women's Winners Claire and Hannah. Image wheelbarrow race organisers