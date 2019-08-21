NEC Group apprentices become first in the UK to pass rigging apprenticeships

Sam Carr, Tyler Smyth, Luca Monaco and Connor Millington have had the opportunity to work across a range of live events at Arena Birmingham, Resorts World Arena and the NEC during their three-year apprenticeships.

Completed under assessors from The JGA Group, the end point assessment is the first of its kind. Created by both the NEC Group and JGA, the assessment was developed to test the skills that the apprentices have learnt over the three years and give them the next step in their career.

Over the past three years, the apprentices have also achieved their Level 2 National Rigging Certificate and rigged for world-class concerts and exhibitions.

The assessment saw the apprentices evaluated for their work in real scenarios, with Sam and Tyler rigging for a show at the NEC, and Luca and Connor rigging for the Gurdas Maan concert at Arena Birmingham.

After deciding university wasn’t for him, Sam Carr applied for a rigging apprenticeship with the NEC Group in 2016.

He said of the experience: “I’ve learnt so much over the course of the apprenticeship. When I first started my knowledge of rigging was non-existent, but over the last three years I have acquired a wealth of skills and qualifications and now I’m a fully competent rigger.”

Angela Walsh, apprentice co-ordinator at the NEC Group, said: “At the NEC Group we are committed to providing opportunities that can offer career stability in fun and dynamic environments.

"Offering the Live Event Rigging Apprenticeship has allowed our apprentices to learn from fully experienced riggers with years’ of experience and will help them towards the next step in their career.

"I know that a couple of our apprentices are hoping to travel the world with their qualifications, supporting touring shows, and I am confident we have given them the skills they need to flourish.”

The NEC Group has already placed more than 30 apprentices in 2019, with almost 20 apprenticeships currently available in a variety of different disciplines, spanning its business, leisure, and entertainment venues.