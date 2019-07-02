Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live coming to Birmingham

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will bring everyone’s favourite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life, complete with the brand's iconic jumps and stunts.

In addition to the trucks, each show will feature acts such as the superstars of freestyle motocross, world record attempts, and Megasaurus – the massive, car-eating, fire-breathing prehistoric robot who loves chomping on anything with four wheels.

Each event will feature the Crash Zone Pre-Show Party with monster truck photo opportunities, driver meet-and-greets, VIP autograph sessions, and other special prizes and promotions.

Conceived in 1968 by an innovator, a rocket scientist and a car designer, Hot Wheels 1:64 scale die-cast cars were designed to look awesome and perform.

Five decades later, Hot Wheels is the number one selling toy in the world with more than 16.5 cars sold every second.

“Mattel is always exploring new and innovative ways for fans of all ages to play and engage with our portfolio of iconic brands,” said Julie Freeland, senior director of Mattel Global Live Events and Attractions.

“We are delighted to tour the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live experience in Europe and to bring our fans into the real-life action in an arena.”

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live comes to Arena Birmingham from January 31 to February 2.

Tickets to on sale at 9am this Friday.

