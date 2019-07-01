Bear Grylls challenges public to beat him in assault course competition in Birmingham

The Bear Grylls Adventure in Birmingham will put members of the public through the ultimate test, inviting anyone to step forward and attempt to beat Bear Grylls’ completion time of one minute and three seconds on the Royal Marines-inspired Assault Course.

Those who decide to take on the course from June 26 to September 8, can share a photo of their time on Twitter or Instagram using #BeatBear.

Every week the Bear Grylls Adventure will award the challenger with the best time free activity tickets of their choice, for them and three friends.

To launch the #BeatBear challenge, tickets for the Assault Course and Archery package are 50 per cent off between June 26 and July 10, and tickets purchased in the sale can be used through to September 8.

To take part in the challenge, book the Assault Course and Archery package tickets by visiting beargryllsadventure.com/birmingham/activities/beat-bear