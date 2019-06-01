Menu

Advertising

Model air show will be flying into Shropshire

By Dominic Robertson | Telford | Attractions | Published:

Hundreds of scale models of iconic aircraft will be taking to the skies in Shropshire at the annual large model air show.

The large model air show flies into the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford next month

Taking place on July 6 and 7, the show, at RAF Cosford, will be packed with spectacular model flying displays, as well as plenty of action on the ground.

Visitors can also camp on the airfield, exclusively for the weekend of the show.

Model aircraft heading to the show have been designed and built by members of the Large Model Association, after years of dedication creating replicas of the real thing.

With everything from biplanes to modern jets, the not-so-mini replicas can take anything from two weeks up to seven years to assemble, reaching speeds of up to 200mph.

Advanced tickets cost £8 per adult and are now on sale at the museum or online at largemodelassociation.com.

Tickets purchased on the gate cost £10 per adult.

Attractions Entertainment Albrighton & Cosford Telford Local Hubs News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News