Model air show will be flying into Shropshire

Taking place on July 6 and 7, the show, at RAF Cosford, will be packed with spectacular model flying displays, as well as plenty of action on the ground.

Visitors can also camp on the airfield, exclusively for the weekend of the show.

Model aircraft heading to the show have been designed and built by members of the Large Model Association, after years of dedication creating replicas of the real thing.

With everything from biplanes to modern jets, the not-so-mini replicas can take anything from two weeks up to seven years to assemble, reaching speeds of up to 200mph.

Advanced tickets cost £8 per adult and are now on sale at the museum or online at largemodelassociation.com.

Tickets purchased on the gate cost £10 per adult.