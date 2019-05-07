'Psychic' Birmingham Sea Life Centre penguin predicts Royal Baby name

James seems to be the result he settled on after the news of the new arrival was announced to be a boy yesterday.

"Our curious penguins are very playful and love new games, especially when it puts their predicting powers to the test," explains Jonny Rudd, curator at the National Sea Life Centre.

"Pablo the predicting penguin was very quick to get stuck in and choose the name James – it was a close call between his favourite picks, James and Arthur."

This isn’t Pablo’s first go at predicting. In fact, the Brummie Gentoo penguin has recently had a string of prediction successes.

"Pablo’s predictions certainly have an evidenced track record, having successfully predicted the results of four of the five of England’s World Cup matches in last year’s World Cup, as well as the 2014 World Cup." Jonny continued.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their first child in the morning of Monday, May 6.

Speaking from Windsor, proud father the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry said: “I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning, a very healthy baby boy.”