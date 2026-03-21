The film Coco will be shown at a Presteigne venue

It will be screened to the Assembly Rooms on Wednesday, April 8 at 4pm, with doors open at 3.30pm.

It is a family favourite beloved by children and adults.

Coco follows the story of Miguel, a boy who dreams of becoming an accomplished musician despite his family’s generations-old ban on music.

Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel travels to the land of his ancestors - the stunning and colourful Land of the Dead.

Directed by Lee Unkrich, and written by Adrian Molina and Matthew Aldrich, the film stars the voices of Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach, Renée Victor, Ana Ofelia Murguía and Edward James Olmos

The 2017 film runs for 105 minutes and it is classified as parental guidance.

Tickets are £6 for adults, £8 for an adult and one child and £12 for an adults and two or more children

They are available at The Workhouse Gallery, Presteigne or online at: https://wegottickets.com/event/682640