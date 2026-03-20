Vintage cars, medieval villages and Regency ball revelry! Ludlow History Festival set to take town back in time

While Crichton’s judgment was rather blunt, the value of knowing one’s history and that of the world around us cannot be understated.

In studying the past, we can gain insight into what the future may hold. Yet, more than anything, learning about history can be fun, and this summer the fascinating heritage of south Shropshire is set to be brought to life like never before.

Running from August 21-30, the inaugural Ludlow History Festival promises to take locals and visitors on a 10-day odyssey through some of our past’s most fascinating periods, all against the backdrop of one of the county’s most beautiful towns.

Set up and organised by Ludlow resident and town guide, Amana Winchester, with Jess Laurie, programming and marketing manager for Ludlow Assembly Rooms, the festival’s programme of events has been carefully crafted to offer something for everyone.

The festival is a dynamic, town-wide experience that will enable locals and visitors to appreciate Ludlow’s history through theatre, music, comedy, storytelling, guided walks, lectures and hands-on activities.

Audiences will encounter Ludlow’s amazing geology, medieval origins, its regal connections and the remarkable characters who left their mark on the region.

Organisers Amana Winchester and Jess Laurie

To start the proceedings with a Bridgerton-esque bang, Ludlow History Festival’s Regency Ball will take place in St Laurence’s Church on Friday, August 21.

“Guests will be served a welcome drink at Castle Lodge, and promenade through the town to the church,” said Amana.

“Then, step back in time for an unforgettable evening, in costume, of elegance, music and dance beneath the soaring arches of the church. There’ll be an early supper followed by an evening of dancing to live music played by The Warleggan Village Band – they did the music for BBC’s Poldark – guided by an expert caller, ensuring everyone can join in the fun. Having been to a regency dance workshop recently I can assure everyone that the dancing is incredibly elegant, the outfits amazing, and the instructions clear and simple to follow. It will be a night to remember.”

The Regency Ball will start things off with a Bridgerton-esque bang

The outer bailey of Ludlow Castle will be transformed into a bustling medieval village on the bank holiday weekend and opportunities for visitors to discover traditional crafts and learn about life in a fortress town.

Ludlow Brewery is hosting a Vintage Vehicle Day along with musical events spanning multiple eras.

There will be daily town tours enabling visitors to learn about the town as well as specialist tours with guides in costume focusing on specific periods of the town’s history.

Ludlow Assembly Rooms has an eclectic programme including 1612 Underture – a 12 chapter sound poem starring the incredible Maxine Peake, telling the story of the Pendle Witches who were executed in 1612, Rex Factor Live, an uproarious take on the monarchs of Britain, spellbinding storytelling from Jason Buck and much, much more.

Lord Michael Heseltine will be in conversation with Peter Florence (ex-director of Hay Festival) discussing his latest book about the state of Britain.

Lord Heseltine

Suffice to say, Amana and Jess are looking forward to August with great excitement, and they are not alone.

“I’d been thinking about this history festival for months,” said Amana.

“When I went to Ludlow Assembly Rooms and chatted with Jess we agreed immediately about the idea. Since then we’ve had various meetings in town with different organisations and it’s been met with a positive response.

“The festival is now being delivered in partnership with Ludlow Assembly Rooms, St Laurence’s Church, Ludlow Library, Ludlow Brewery, Shropshire Museum’s Service, Town Walls Trust, Ludlow Civic Society, Mortimer History Society, Ludlow Chamber of Trade and Commerce and Ludlow Town Council.

“It’s very much not for profit – it is simply to get the whole town buzzing about history.” In this goal, Amana has no doubt that the burgeoning festival will work wonders. “I want people who’ve lived in Ludlow all their lives to say, ‘Wow, I didn’t know that was here’, and to give people a sense of pride in the history of the area.

It's time to get medieval...

“The Marches and Wales were ruled from Ludlow for 200 years – it was effectively the capital of Wales with administration delivered by the Marcher Parliament.

“When William and Mary went for direct rule and the Parliament was closed the regency town continued to flourish and had its own season.

“Its prosperity declined from 1815 onwards and the town became desperately poor and many of the grand houses in the centre became slum dwellings.

"The town’s fortunes began to revive in the 1960s with gentrification and it became the fascinating town we see today.

“Ludlow is beautiful, its history is vast, and if we can get more visitors into town by shouting proudly about it, all the better.

St Lawrence's Church, Ludlow

“We want to inspire the next generation of geologists, conservationists and historians. And with the festival taking place in the school holidays, we’re going to be offering plenty of free family-friendly fun that we hope will do exactly that.”

In terms of the history the festival is set to cover, the brush is magnificently broad: Geology from 400 million years ago to the present and everything in between.

With further events planned, and more to be revealed in the coming months, Ludlow History Festival looks set to be a highlight of the summer, and likely many summers yet to come.

“This whole festival is about bringing the town to life,” added Amana.

“We’re hoping the town traders will be dressed up, shop fronts decorated with historical themes, and that everyone who comes along will embrace the fun and joy of history, and the fun and joy of Ludlow.”

We’re sure that Crichton would approve.

For more information on Ludlow History Festival, and to book tickets to the Regency Ball, visit https://ludlowassemblyrooms.co.uk/