Refugee living in Powys to speak about her experiences at support group event

Seba Dababo has lived in the area for eight years with her family and she has become a part of her local community and beyond.

She is very appreciative of the support she has been given and she is known for her Syrian supper club and she fundraises to help others who are not as lucky and need help.

Seba will be speaking about her journey away from Syria, claiming asylum and now thinking about whether it is safe to return.

The special opportunity to hear Seba speak will take place during the annual general meeting of Knighton and District Refugee Support group, which will be held at Knighton Community Centre on Bowling Green Lane on Monday, March 30.

Doors will be open at 6.45pm and the meeting will start at 7pm.

Refreshments will be available and there will be a chance for a social meet up and everyone is welcome to attend.

KDRSG welcomes those seeking refuge and seeks to raise awareness about refugee issues. It is a support group for people displaced by war and violence.

Regular fundraising activities are held to support our work; for those living in our community or, further afield and contributing towards the work of other organisations. They have members from across the Powys and Shropshire border area.

For more information email knightonrsg@gmail.com or see their Facebook page.