Wonderwool Wales to host trade debut of inclusive Ciao Patterns

Combining the technical expertise of Italian designer Maria Rosa with the textile passion of Hilary Marks, founder of Fabrics by Hilary, Ciao Patterns is set to bridge the gap between high-end tailoring and the home sewing community.

Born from a shared love for timeless silhouettes and quality construction, Ciao Patterns debuts with a mission of radical inclusivity. Unlike traditional boutique labels, the brand offers a universal range catering to all genders and age groups.

"We believe everyone deserves the confidence that comes from a perfectly fitted, Italian-designed garment," says co-founder Maria Rosa.

This commitment is highlighted by two upcoming specialist lines: Ciao Mini, a trendy and practical collection for ages six to 14 and Ciao Curvy, a range specifically engineered to celebrate fuller figures with precision and style.

To ensure a seamless creative journey, the brand is launching alongside Fabrics By Hilary, based in Reading. This curated textile collection allows makers to source high-quality, designer-approved fabrics that perfectly complement the Ciao aesthetic.

From the first snip of the fabric to the final "stitch in the ditch," Ciao Patterns provides a complete, one-stop boutique experience for the modern sewist.

After graduating with a degree in International Business, Hilary moved to Italy, the heart of design, fashion and creativity to work for an international buying office in Milan before starting her own company.

For the past 25 years, she has travelled all over Italy working with companies to source and deliver Italian fabrics, clothing and accessories to fabric shops, fashion houses, department stores, on-line retailers and boutiques all over the globe.

“I love my work and have an insatiable passion and energy for everything I do. Fabrics By Hilary was inspired by the many wonderful people I’ve met at sewing and craft shows who don’t always have access to the quality of fabrics that I’ve been able to obtain for my wholesale clients.

“The choice and quality of fabric when creating clothes is fundamental. Given how much time and effort is put into making each garment, people deserve to treat themselves to the best fabrics available to ensure that these items can remain a treasured part of their wardrobe for a long time.”

Celebrating its 20th anniversary show this year, Wonderwool Wales is the UK’s largest Wool, yarn, natural fibre and textile festival, held annually at the Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd in Mid Wales.

Tickets for the show and for the popular Woolschools - craft workshops which this year include willow weaving - can be booked on Wonderwool Wales website https://wonderwoolwales.co.uk/ .

The award-winning show will have more than 220 exhibitors, including around 30 new ones and money raised by raffles will be donated to two charities – Wales Air Ambulance and NGO Molotok in Ukraine.

Wonderwool Wales celebrates all that’s great about Welsh wool and natural fibres, attracting around 6,000 visitors from across the UK and worldwide.

The event covers everything from the start to the end of the creative process. Exhibits of sheep, raw and hand dyed fibres, yarn for knitting and crochet, embellishments, equipment, dyes and books can be found alongside superb examples of finished textile art, craft, clothing and home furnishings.

Sheep Walk fashion shows, demonstrations and have-a-go sessions hosted by exhibitors are regular features of the popular event.