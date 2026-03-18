Burgon and Ball hand trowels, engraved with thanks from the National Garden Scheme for 10 years of support’ were presented to Rufus and Cherry Fairweather, Rock Mill, Abermule, near Montgomery, and Simon Cain and Simon Quinn, Hurdley Hall, near Churchstoke at a recent meeting.

Both gardens are open again this year.

Rock Mill is open by arrangement i.e. please contact the garden owner to arrange a date and time, in May, to suit you, for your very special, exclusive visit.

Hurdley Hall, Sy15 6DY, opens Sundays June 7 and 21, 11am to 5pm

The presentations were made by Nerys Sales from The Carer’s Trust and Susan Paynton, North Powys County Organiser.

Garden owners from north Powys met at Plas Dinam, near Newtown courtesy of Eldrydd Lamp.

The team of volunteers discussed the preparations to welcome visitors and raise money again for a wide variety of health-related charities.

In 2025 garden openings across Powys raised over £59,000, equivalent to 1.5% of the donations of £3.875 million made to our beneficiary charities.

These donations help thousands of people living with cancer, Parkinson’s, poor mental health, or the pressures of unpaid caring, by supporting the nurses, health professionals and case workers who care for them.

Nerys Sales from The Carer’s Trust Sales gave an overview of their work, describing some of the many ways in which the carers in Wales have benefitted.

In 2025, £450,000 was donated to The Carer’s Trust, with £6.5 million given to support 135 carer organisations across the UK during the 30 year partnership with the National Garden Scheme.

Other garden openings include Plas Dinam which is open by arrangement for groups of 15 plus between March and November.

Powys is also celebrating another garden owner Mr and Mrs H Kidston, Glanwye near Builth LD2 3YP for opening for 40 years.

This garden will open Sunday, May 17, from 2pm to 5pm. Find details in the Powys booklet and at findagarden.ngs.org.uk

Dated garden openings begin on Sunday, March 29 with Llangedwyn Hall near Oswestry SY10 9JW, from 12 to 4pm and Oak Cottage, 23 High Street, Welshpool Sy21 7JP, 2 to 5pm. Oak Cottage also opens April 6 and 19.