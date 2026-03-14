Dan Morris: Movie magic in the air as Oscars 2026 nominees take their seats

Often praised as the greatest flick of the Star Wars pantheon, 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back treated eager spellbound viewers to the iconic Battle of Hoth snow combat scenes.

An SFX triumph featuring mechanical monstrosities being brought to heel by a rag-tag band of underdog pilots, the sequence remains one of cinema’s most famous, and as with me, holds a very special place in the heart of many a sci-fi fan everywhere.

Though, as I said, this was not the moment I fell in love with science fiction movies, but with film as a whole.

What mesmerized me was not the fantastical world that George Lucas and Co. had created, but rather, the question of how they had created it. From this moment on, I was drawn to any flick laden with special effects, just hoping to peek behind the curtain and uncover some secrets. The people that made these films were wizards, and with this I was hit by the realisation of what film could be - pure magic.

Movies have a way of bringing our dreams to life like no other artform. They also make it possible for us to share them on a grand scale, and even those films that depict reality over fantasy allow us to engage in the prehistoric and soul-enriching practice of sharing stories together in one of the most immersive ways imaginable. No matter how passionate (or not) we may individually be about cinema, I’ll bet most of us will have at least one or two precious memories of either attending the flicks for the first time with a grandparent, or settling around the telly at Christmas for a family film that was enjoyed by all. Films inspire emotion, opinion, debate and excitement. They bring us together, broaden our horizons, and are always there to nourish the head, heart and soul - depending on what needs a little TLC.

Perhaps most importantly, films communicate ideas, and can be the bridge between people who would otherwise have nothing in common - even inspiring them toward a shared train of thought.

We all have films that have brought our minds alive...

With this weekend’s Oscars, the eyes of the world will turn, however briefly, from the troubles of the planet to the creativity we are capable of as a species - a creativity that can bring a lot of joy.

With our gaze on the Hollywood hills, we will celebrate this very special industry’s best and brightest, and reflect on almost a century of tears, shocks and gushing acceptance speeches.

However, though Los Angeles remains the centre of the cinematic world, the movie business is far from restricted to California. The British film industry has proved itself the breeding ground for some of the world’s most talented actors and filmmakers for over a century - and we’re not just talking about London anymore.

Thanks to the fine work of proud patriots such as Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, the West Midlands is rising in its status as a base for UK filming that offers production teams a wonderful wealth of resources - from historical backdrops to state-of-the-art studio facilities, and, of course, boatloads of the most bostin’ extras on the planet. Shropshire, too, is making its mark, with its rolling hills serving as the perfect location for many a grandiose shoot. It may well be that the next generation of seven-year-olds will be inspired by a Star Wars AT-AT battle fought on the Long Mynd.

With more and more production companies popping up in our region than ever before, the opportunities for our young people to get involved in the film industry are bigger and broader than ever.

The West Midlands has sired its surprising share of Oscar winners already - Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton in 2018 for The Silent Child, and James Price and Shona Heath for Poor Things in 2024. Shropshire has also not been shy in this regard, with Shrewsbury-born Lol Crawley scooping a gong for The Brutalist in 2025, and Oswestry’s Paul Austerberry bagging one in 2018 for The Shape of Water.

It is no ridiculous expectation for our number of Oscar-lifting alumni to grow and grow over the coming years, and in the spirit of this, I hope as many kids as possible are able to tune in to tomorrow night’s ceremony and get inspired. As much as anything, there are only too many youngsters (my sproglet included) waiting to watch Kpop Demon Hunters lift its gongs, and it’d be rather cruel to deny them.

This is certainly the flick that has given my daughter ‘Star Wars eyes’, and it's wonderful to see movie magic capturing the next generation of my family three decades later.