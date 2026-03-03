Knighton, Llandrindod Wells, Presteigne, Hay-on-Wye and Machynlleth are all believed to be gathering community groups together to put together their bids.

Towns across the country can apply to become the first UK Town of Culture now but expressions of interest must be submitted by March 31 2026.

Showcasing towns’ local visions and voices - through new arts venues, performances, workshops and more - this competition brings local investment, creates a lasting sense of pride in towns, and opens doors to the arts for everyone.

Sir Phil Redmond will lead an expert panel, judging towns on the way they’ll tell their unique story, how they’ll bring everyone in a community together, and how towns will deliver on their vision.

The strongest bids will progress to a shortlist, with each shortlisted town receiving £60,000 to help deliver their full bids for the competition.

Three finalists - one small, one medium, one large town - will be chosen.

The winner will be crowned UK Town of Culture 2028 and receive a £3 million prize.

The two runners-up will each receive £250,000 to deliver elements of their bid, from refreshed community infrastructure to electric music festivals.

The shortlist of towns is expected to be announced this Spring.

In Knighton an open meeting to gauge interest, gather ideas and see if there is an appetite to take the idea forward will be held at Knighton Community Centre today Tuesday, March 3 from 3pm until 4.30pm.

Daniel Carins representing Knighton and District Tourism Group attended a town council meeting on Wednesday.

He said: “There’s a brand new UK Town of Culture Award launching this year, with a top prize of £3 million and two runner‑up awards of £250,000 to support 12 months of cultural activity.

“Given the range of community groups, creative activity, and the distinctive character of Knighton, it doesn’t feel outrageous to imagine us putting in a bid.

“It would be brilliant to have as many community and cultural groups in the broadest sense, involved as possible.

“If you care about Knighton and its creativity, its neighbourliness, or its potential, please come along to an open meeting on Tuesday and share your ideas. Everyone is welcome!”

Knighton Town Council expressed its support in principle and members will talk about it further at its next meeting on March 11.

In Llandrindod Wells Celf O Gwmpas are working with Llandrindod Wells town Council on submitting an expression of interest.

Celf are running focus groups for community stakeholders and have a public open day on Friday, March 6 from 2pm until 6pm at Centre Celf.

There is a survey online to at www.celfogwmpas.org and they encourage as many people as possibly to give five minutes to have their say.

All the information will be collated and presented at a final focus group meeting where it will be used to form our story and vision. Zoe Matthews of Celf will then write the expression of interest.

In Presteigne the Sidney Nolan Trust is working on submitting a bid with the help of Presteigne and Norton Town Council.

They are asking people to complete a short survey, with your opinions, thoughts and ideas will help shape the application at https://tinyurl.com/PresteigneTOCSurvey

The survey deadline is Sunday, March 8

Hay Town Council has confirmed it will submit an expression of interest for the new national competition, launched by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) as a sister programme to the UK City of Culture scheme.

Machynlleth will also submit a bid to become Wales’ next Town of Culture following strong local backing.

The town’s Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) will be the lead organisation, along with a wide range of local organisations and partnerships.