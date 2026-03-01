Paying homage to the greatest band in history, The Upbeat Beatles are coming to Llandrindod Wells

They will be at Pavilion Mid Wales on Friday, March 20 from 7.30pm until 11pm.

“The Magical Mystery Tour is coming to take you away!” “Get Back” to the swinging 60’s with ‘The Upbeat Beatles’ and relive those ‘Fab’ days and timeless songs!

The Upbeat Beatles have more than earned their reputation as the finest tribute to the music of the Beatles.

The Upbeat Beatles’ take you through the whole of the Beatles’ career; from the early days of ‘Beatlemania’ (She Loves You, I Want To Hold Your Hand) across the Atlantic to conquer the USA (Help!, Ticket To Ride), through the ‘Summer of Love’ and Psychedelia (Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Strawberry Fields Forever) then finally down the ‘Long and Winding Road’ to the end of the 1960’s, for the Beatles’ final live performance as a group (Get Back, Come Together).

With authentic instruments, costume changes, multimedia, and featuring an ensemble cast of professional musicians with West End experience, this is a two-hour spectacular show not to be missed, for Beatles fans new and old!

Tickets are priced from £22 to £27.50 and they are available at https://www.universe.com/events/the-upbeat-beatles-tickets-7T6KC5?ref=Web

For more information call 01597 258118 or email events@pavilionmidwales.org.uk



