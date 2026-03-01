Birmingham Airport: More flights cancelled after US and Israel launch strikes on Iran as West Midlands tourists left stranded abroad

Flights across Western Europe and the Middle East are facing severe disruption after US and Israeli strikes on Iran forced airlines to divert or cancel routes, including services from Birmingham.

The airport posted this morning that the 2.10pm service with Qatar Airways to Dohar Hamad International Airport in Dubai on Sunday has been cancelled - all flight operations to Dohar have currently been suspended.

The diversions and cancellations come after a "major combat operation" was confirmed by Donald Trump against Iran.

A terminal building at Birmingham International Airport (Barry Batchelor/PA)

Iran and Iraq have closed their airspaces in response to the escalating action, which has seen explosions reported across the Middle East.

Meanwhile our readers have responded to the story on the disruption, with some saying they or relatives are grounded due to the escalating action.

On social media, Michelle Martin said: "Yes, stuck here in Bangkok. I flew out Thursday to accompany my poorly father home Sunday but we can’t fly. We’ve been told Friday may be the earliest day we can fly home."

Jayne Walker posted: "Yes me & my daughter stuck in Phuket. Can’t get through to Emirates so if you can help please do."

And Sue McFarlane said: "My daughter works as a teacher out there. In lock down there teaching online. Need her home."

A spokesperson for Birmingham International Airport said: " "This is an evolving and fluid situation and at the moment flights with Emirates, Qatar and Air India are being affected.

"The advice to anyone who is due to fly out of Birmingham to the areas which are being disrupted by the situation is to check with your airline for the latest situation.

"For anyone who is due to return to Birmingham or has relatives who are currently grounded, again the advice is to check with the airline. We will continue to provide live flight information via www.birminghamairport.co.uk."

Have you or someone you know been affected? Let us know at newsdesk@expressandstar.co.uk