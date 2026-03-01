Heartening and humorous play about grief is coming to a Presteigne venue

Just Visiting by About Face Theatre is co-hosted by Mid Border Arts and Wings of Change.

It will be performed at The Assembly Rooms in Presteigne on Sunday, March 22 at 2pm with doors open at 1.45pm.

Just Visiting is a piece of theatre, intricately woven from real memories and explored through storytelling and puppetry.

Created from the actors’ own stories, the show manages to capture grief from many angles; deeply personal yet universal, poignant and at times funny.

Audiences are invited to laugh, cry and connect with the most human experience which unites us all.

About Face Theatre Company, are a professional learning disability theatre company. Based locally and now in their 30th year, the company present their finest work yet.

After the one hour play, there will be a short interval for refreshments followed by a panel discussion on loss and grief facilitated by Wings of Change.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for children aged from 10 upwards.

They are available at The Workhouse Gallery, Presteigne or online at: https://wegottickets.com/event/682650