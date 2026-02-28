The film Chef will be shown at a venue near Knighton in March

However, things change after he becomes close to his estranged family in the process.

Chef is a 2014 road comedy-drama film written, produced, and directed by Jon Favreau, who also stars in the film as a celebrity chef who quits his job at a popular Los Angeles restaurant following a public altercation with a food critic and begins to operate a food truck with his friends and his young son.

It co-stars Sofía Vergara, John Leguizamo, Scarlett Johansson, Oliver Platt, Bobby Cannavale, Amy Sedaris, Emjay Anthony, and Dustin Hoffman, along with Robert Downey Jr. in a cameo role.

Favreau wrote the script after directing several big-budget films, wanting to go "back to basics" and to create a film about cooking. Food truck owner and chef Roy Choi served as a co-producer and oversaw the menus and food prepared for the film.

The comedy and drama film is classified as parental guidance.

It will be shown at Everest Hall in Llanfair Waterdine near Knighton on Saturday, March 21 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £5 for adults and £2.50 for under 18’s and they are available by calling 07810 393163